Commissioners give owner deadline to make changes at Hampstead Marina

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The future of the Hampstead Marina is still in question, but there’s hope.

At a meeting Monday night, Pender County Commissioners discussed whether or not to revoke its special-use permit. Commissioners say the marina is in violation of the permit.

- Advertisement -

County officials say the marina was not in code compliance with certain things, citing issues with lighting, fencing and property erosion.

Commissioners voted unanimously to give the property owner 60 days to resolve the issues and get the property up to code.

The owner will be required to give the county a progress report at its meeting on February 3. If all the issues are resolved, commissioners say it will be removed from the agenda.

Related Article: County considers shutting down Hampstead Marina

An attorney representing the property owner was at the meeting Monday night. He says they support this agreement and plan to make the necessary changes as soon as possible.