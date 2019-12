FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is caring for several critically endangered sea turtles that were cold-stunned off the coast of Massachusetts.

After being rescued and given essential care by the New England Aquarium, five Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles were transferred to Fort Fisher.

1 of 3

The NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher team will give the turtles a special diet and monitor them closely until they are healthy enough to return to the ocean.