Police: Two shootings in less than 10 hours in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating two shootings that happened in less than 10 hours in Wilmington. Because of that, officers have increased patrols.

Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night to a shots fired call in the 1200 block of Orange Street. When they arrived they found a 32-year-old man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

WPD says one officer applied a tourniquet while waiting for EMS to arrive. The victim was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Investigators say the victim was uncooperative with police and believe this shooting was drug related.

Police say a second shooting happened around 2:40 Thursday morning at 625 Steamboat Springs, however no one was injured.

Police responded and found that two apartments and a vehicle had been struck by gunfire. Witnesses were able to provide information to the officers about a related domestic disturbance in the parking lot.

No arrests have been made and WPD believes this was an isolated incident.

Police have increased patrols in and around areas where recent shootings have happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilmington Police at (910) 343-3609 or visit www.tip708.com for anonymous methods.