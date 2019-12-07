‘Beauty + Body + Brains’: Formula to building a successful brand

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If beauty plus body plus brains is the formula to building a successful brand, are you showcasing your best self? One woman is leading the conversation to help young girls answer ‘yes’ to that question.

Robbin Williams, the co-chair of Delta Gems, wants to encourage and inspire teenage girls ages 14 to 18 across the Cape Fear to be successful.

Saturday, Williams held a workshop on building your brand.

WWAY’s Monique Robinson led a session on improving public speaking skills with tips like speaking slowly and clearly, projecting and having good posture.

“In Wilmington, just having this connection…this network… this opportunity to mentor girls is absolutely needed,” Williams said.

She says this is a discussion that needs to happen now among teens.

“This is very important from your teacher and how they perceive you to going to a job or even out socially,” Williams said. “So we give them tools on how to create their best self.”

Delta Gems is a youth program with the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.