Pender County Schools to implement anti-vape program

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Schools will soon be implementing a vape education program at middle schools and high schools.

The Pender County School Board of Education approved the implementation of a national program called “CATCH My Breath” at a meeting on Tuesday.

Pender County Schools spokesman Alex Riley said they had been in conversation with the health department about vaping lessons, and anti-vaping programs. He said they went to commissioners last month about what they had been working on.

Riley said on Jan. 3, district staff will sit down with staff from Health Department to go over everything involved in CATCH. Riley said most likely it will be P.E. teachers, but that is not set in stone.

On Tuesday, the board discussed adding vaping in the “Drugs and Alcohol” section of the Pender County student handbook. Riley said they are also looking at the vape pens that have CBD Oil in them and how to approach that with students. They are working on the finer details.

Riley said they hope to have it implemented sometime before the end of the school year once they figure out the best approach.