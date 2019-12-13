Panda Express opens in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking to eat some orange chicken and fried rice Panda Express has opened in Wilmington.

It’s the first of the fast food restaurant chain in the Wilmington area.

The store, which serves American Chinese cuisine, is located on Van Campen Boulevard at the site of the former Tilted Kilt restaurant.

It’s open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and till 9:30 on Fridays and Saturdays.

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for next week.

According to UNCW’s Student Government Association, another Panda Express is set to open in February at UNCW’s Hawk’s Nest.