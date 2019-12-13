Torchwood Boulevard expected to open February

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is again pushing back the opening of the Torchwood Boulevard near Ogden and the Bayshore area.

This work is part of the Military Cutoff Road Extension Project.

- Advertisement -

Alex Stewart, the NCDOT’s resident engineer, says this project requires a detailed action plan because of how close this road is to the CFPUA Nano plant. He says there is a lot of coordination that needs to take place between contractors and CFPUA.

Stewart says this water line construction helps to prepare for the road extension.

He says hurricanes Florence and Dorian and a drought all have contributed to the delay in the water line construction.

The project is now expected to be finished in February.