Hampstead Christmas light display to be featured on national TV

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — Christmas came early for organizers of a holiday light display in our area, as they were chosen to be featured on a national TV show.

‘Lake Linda’s Christmas Lights’ is a free musical light show behind Bojangles on Highway 17 in Hampstead.

In a Facebook post, organizers of the display say they applied to be on ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight‘ on ABC, and they were chosen.

Although the episode will not air until next year, you still have time to see the lights in person this year. It’s open each night from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. until Christmas.