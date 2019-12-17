Crews work to stop sanitary sewer overflow near Screen Gems

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A sanitary sewer overflow is ongoing Tuesday following a break in a main near One Tree Hill Way off of 23rd Street in the vicinity of EUE / Screen Gems Studios.

As of Tuesday afternoon, CFPUA staff and contractors’ crews were at the scene working to stop the overflow.

- Advertisement -

According to a news release, crews installed a bypass to try to divert the untreated wastewater flows from the damaged pipe. Wastewater not diverted by the bypass was entering a stormwater drain.

Crews were using a vacuum truck to capture as much of that wastewater as possible for transport to CFPUA’s Northside Wastewater Treatment Plant. Much of the remaining wastewater in the storm drain appeared to be flowing to a wet well onsite that is part of CFPUA’s wastewater collection system, but a small amount appeared to be making its way to Smith Creek.

The amount of wastewater released in the spill has not yet been determined.

CFPUA Environmental Management staff are conducting water quality testing and initial results are expected in the next 24 hours. The incident has been reported to the NC Division of Water Quality.