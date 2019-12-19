Columbus County could close nearly a quarter of public schools

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — After closing Chadbourn School last year, Columbus County could be losing nearly a quarter of its remaining public schools.

A spokesman for the school system says superintendent Dr. Deanne Meadows made recommendations to close Guideway Elementary School, Hallsboro Middle School, Acme Delco Middle School, and Columbus Career and College Academy.

Old Dock Elementary School would become a K-4, and Nakina Middle School would become a 5-8.

Acme Delco Elementary School and Hallsboro-Artesia Elementary School would become K-6 schools. East Columbus High School would become a 7-12.

The Career and College Academy classes would be moved to Southeastern Community College.

A schools spokesman says this would save $2.4 million per year. A public hearing will be held in January before the board votes.