Sophomore Kai Toews leaving UNCW basketball

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW is losing one of its point guards.

Sophomore Kai Toews is leaving the team to return to his home country of Japan to pursue a career in professional basketball, according to UNCW Sports.

The playmaker from Tokyo told Coach C.B. McGrath and his coaching staff of the decision following Saturday’s game at Vanderbilt.

Toews played in all 13 games this season, making 12 starts, averaging 5.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Seahawks.

“Obviously, it was a total surprise to us,” said McGrath. “We appreciate Kai’s contributions to our program and wish him well in the future.”

A 2019 CAA All-Rookie selection, Toews appeared in 46 games in one and a half seasons with the Seahawks, scoring 362 points, collecting 112 rebounds and dishing out 309 assists.

He set a school and CAA single season record with 253 helpers in 2018-19.