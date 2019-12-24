Man accused of meeting teenage girl for sex at Porters Neck Walmart

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Leland man was arrested Monday after allegedly meeting up with a 15-year-old girl for sex at Walmart in Porters Neck.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says Nathan Andrew Ely, 21, is charged with statutory rape of a child, statutory sexual offense with a child, indecent liberties with a child and a number of other charges.

Lt. Jerry Brewer with the sheriff’s office says Ely used Snapchat to communicate with the teenage girl and arrange the meet up at Walmart on November 28.

Brewer says the girl reported the encounter to her parents, who then contacted the sheriff’s office on December 18.

Ely is being held in the New Hanover County Jail under a $1.25 million bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.