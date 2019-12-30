New Hanover County leaders to visit Apple headquarters

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As technology continues to develop, a group of local leaders from New Hanover County will visit Apple’s corporate headquarters next month to ensure students and staff will have the best tools available for them today and in the future.

The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce is coordinating a community-wide initiative to visit Cupertino on January 13 and 14.

The meeting will be an opportunity to learn about the impact mobility is having on the world of work and learning, emerging technologies, potential workforce pipelines for our community, and innovation in education.

County Commissioner Woody White was initially approached by Apple after Hurricane Florence to discuss ways the company could assist in recovery and also learn about the current state of New Hanover County Schools.

“Technology is impacting our bricks and mortar approach to funding schools, with more and more students opting to learn online and from distances, in non-traditional ways. So, it’s increasingly important that our schools’ technology is not only preparing students for the modern world but also accommodating students in new and different ways to facilitate more productive, tech-centered learning environments,” White stated in the release.

Wilmington Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Natalie English added, “The New Hanover County School system is strong today,and there is always an opportunity to improve what we are doing. We need to think proactively about the future of education so that our next generation’s workforce is prepared for the jobs of the future. A strong and diverse talent pool is one of the key elements to making New Hanover County a more desirable place to do business.”

In coordination with Apple, a small group of individuals were chosen to attend based on their ties to emerging technology and education in our community.

Attendees include: