2020 census shortcomings result in undercount of Black, Latino, Native American people in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — The 2020 census continues to undercount underserved communities. The U.S. Census Bureau reported Latinos, African Americans and Native Americans are all critically underrepresented.

Advocates report that a big reason for that underrepresentation in 2020 came from a number of challenges, starting with COVID-19.

“When Census Bureau employees, who are called enumerators, go out and knock on doors, that’s when you get the highest response. That was shortened,” said Stacey Carless with NC Counts Coalition. “That impacted response rate.”

Click here to read more….