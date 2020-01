WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Wrightsville Beach’s local newspaper Lumina News could shut down in one week.

According to a post on their website, the newspaper has no ad revenue lined up after January 9.

Owner Terry Lane, who was arrested on cocaine charges back in October, says it’s been difficult to keep the paper profitable.

Lane is considering partnerships, benefactors, and outright selling the paper. He’s also asking for suggestions from readers.