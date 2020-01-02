North Topsail Beach still undecided on a mayor

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — One local beach town is heading into the new year with the mayor’s race still up in the air and it could be several more weeks before the race is certified.

Alderman Joann McDermon won the race as a write-in candidate beating Mayor Dan Tuman by 46 votes.

Tuman is protesting the November election calling it illegal.

Tuman was granted a preliminary injunction to stay the certification of the race which means he remains mayor.

Tuman’s attorney confirms the State Board of Elections must provide a certified copy of the record of the protest to the county and state before the process can move forward.