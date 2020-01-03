Family, community pay respects to Judge Ola Lewis at courthouse

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Area leaders and comunity members are paying their respects to a Brunswick County Superior Court judge who died on Sunday from liver cancer.

Judge Ola Lewis served the people of North Carolina for more than 20 years, getting her start as an assistant district attorney before being appointed District Court Judge in 1993.

- Advertisement -

Lewis served as Senior Resident Superior Court Judge for Brunswick County starting in 2003.

She will lie in the rotunda of the Brunswick County Courthouse until 5 p.m. today. Anyone is welcome to attend.

The courthouse is located at 310 Government Center Drive NE, in Bolivia.

Related Article: New drugs show rare promise against advanced breast cancer

A memorial service will be held Saturday at the Odell Williamson Auditorium on the campus of Brunswick Community College, 150 College Road NE, in Bolivia.

We will have more tonight on WWAY News.