Missing Wilmington man found, in hospital with serious injuries

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WWAY/StarNews) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information to help them find out what happened to a man in the hospital with serious injuries.

Back on December 28, the sheriff’s office received a report of a missing person.

Jim Powell was reportedly last seen mid-afternoon on Dec. 26 walking on Murrill Hill Road in Jacksonville.

The sheriff’s office says Jim was later found along Murrill Hill Road and taken to Vidant Medical Center where he is being treated for severe injuries.

According to the StarNews, Powell is from Wilmington. Authorities told StarNews he was visiting friends on Murrill Hill Road when he left to walk to the store and didn’t come back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office (910) 455-3113, or Det. Lt. Lucinda Hernandez (910) 989-4054 or Crime Stoppers (910) 938-3273. Please refer to case number 2019018595 when calling.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).