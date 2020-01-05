One dead, one injured after early morning shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police say one man is dead and another is in the hospital after an early morning shooting and attempted robbery.

According to a news release, officers responded to 1010 S. 4th Street around 1:00 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

- Advertisement -

56-year-old George Porter, III died a short time later from his wounds at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. The second victim, 52-year-old David Jackson Jr., remains in serious condition.

Witnesses told police the shooting happened after several men came into the home attempting to rob people inside and began shooting. Police believe illegal drugs were involved.

No arrests have been made at this time. If you have any information on this crime please call 910-343-3609 or use the anonymous Text-a-Tip line.