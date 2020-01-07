Police: Woman shoots intruder at Monkey Junction home

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A homeowner shot an intruder at her Monkey Junction home Monday afternoon, according to police.

Wilmington Police Department says a woman came home around 12:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Honeybee Lane in the Willoughby Park subdivision and found her front door ajar.

Once inside, police say she heard someone moving from room to room. She then reportedly got her handgun, confronted the suspect — identified as Michael Jarvis, 37 — and shot him.

Jarvis was taken to the hospital. He is currently in critical condition.

According to online records, Jarvis was arrested in New Hanover County in 2018 on burglary charges and was accused of burglary and larceny in 2015 in Charleston, South Carolina.

The homeowner will not be charged.