Trump to address the nation after Iranian missile attack

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — President Trump is set to address the nation at the White House on Wednesday morning, his first public remarks after Iran launched ballistic missiles at military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq.

The president will speak at 11 a.m. at the White House. He announced he would speak in a tweet after the strikes on Tuesday.

The Pentagon said late Tuesday that Iran fired at least a dozen ballistic missiles at the Al Asad and Erbil bases in Iraq, where U.S. and coalition personnel are stationed. The strikes came in retaliation for the U.S. strike on Friday that killed Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani, the country’s most prominent military leader and head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

How to watch Trump’s address to the nation on Iran

What: President Donald Trump delivers address to the nation on tensions with Iran

President Donald Trump delivers address to the nation on tensions with Iran Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2019

Wednesday, January 8, 2019 Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

11:00 a.m. ET Location: Grand Foyer of The White House

Grand Foyer of The White House

The Soleimani strike set off a wave of outrage in Iran, prompting millions of people to take to the streets across Iran amid vows of revenge by the Iranian leadership. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei called Wednesday’s missile strike “slapped [the Americans] in the face,” saying Iran’s real revenge will be forcing the U.S. to pull out of the region.

But the apparent lack of casualties from the missile strikes prompted speculation that the attack might in fact lead to a de-escalation of tensions, allowing Iran to save face domestically by exacting a relatively minor degree of revenge for Soleimani’s killing. Mr. Trump hinted at that dynamic in a tweet following the strikes.

“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning,” the president tweeted.

Trump ally Senator Lindsey Graham told CBS News correspondent Catherine Herridge that he has been pushing the administration for days to lay out their strategic objectives in Iran, what amounts to an end game. De-escalation for the sake of de-escalation is not enough, Graham said, insisting Tehran must modify its behavior.