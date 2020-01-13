2 Fort Bragg paratroopers killed by IED

FORT BRAGG, NC (WTVD) — Two members of the 82nd Airborne Division were killed by an improvised explosive device Saturday in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

According to a news release from the 82nd Airborne Division Lt. Col. Mike Burns, Staff Sgt. Ian Paul McLaughlin of Newport News, Va., and Pfc. Miguel Angel Villalon of Joliet, Ill. were both paratroopers and were conducting combat operations when they were killed. Both men were assigned to the 307th Airborne Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

- Advertisement -

Burns said McLaughlin joined the army in 2012. He was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg in 2016. McLaughlin served as a construction engineer and squad leader. Burns said this was McLaughlin’s first combat deployment.

McLaughlin has earned numerous awards and decorations, including the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star Medal. He is survived by his wife and four children.

Read more here.