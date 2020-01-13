Severe weather causes damage in the Carolinas Monday afternoon

CAROLINAS (WWAY/WPDE) — Severe weather caused damage to two schools in the Carolinas Monday afternoon — one in Clinton and another in Loris, SC.

A line of strong storms moved through Sampson County around 1:30 p.m., producing a “water loaded microburst” or straight-line winds.

Around 2:45 p.m., Sampson County posted on Facebook that emergency officials have responded to a partial roof collapse at the Union Intermediate School at 1190 Edmond Matthis Road in Clinton.

“The partial collapse occurred over the stage area of the gymnasium,” the county wrote online. “Three students were transported to Sampson Regional Medical Center, with reported minor injuries. The cause of the collapse is undetermined at this time. School officials will provide further details regarding release of students.”

In Loris, first responders are surveying damage left behind after a tornado Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado touched down in the parking lot of Loris High School. Estimated wind speeds topped 90 mph, according to NWS.