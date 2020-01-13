McGrath fired as head coach of UNCW men’s basketball team

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Athletics) — UNCW Head Men’s Basketball Coach C.B. McGrath has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately, Director of Athletics Jimmy Bass announced late Monday.

McGrath joined the program in April of 2017 and has directed the Seahawks to a 26-58 overall record in three years with the team. UNCW stands 5-14 overall and 0-6 in the Colonial Athletic Association entering Thursday’s conference matchup vs. Hofstra.

“We appreciate C.B.’s hard work with our program and student-athletes over the last two and half years and wish him well in the future,” said Bass.