Columbus sheriff’s office gets two new choppers

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is taking to the air with two new helicopters.

Sheriff Jody Greene says the value of each is a million dollars, but got them free. They were awarded by a grant through the North Carolina Enforcement Support Services.

Sheriff Greene says they’ve got two civilian pilots on contract, so they can fly day or night.

He wants to be sure they are ready to take on any task.

“This is a necessary to manhunts,” Sheriff Greene said. “This is necessary to looking for missing people, necessary to drug interdiction. It tremendously aids in that. It’s just the wow factor. When you go in these areas and there’s a helicopter. It brings the thunder.”

Greene says they’ve not had to use the choppers yet, but they do fly them 12 hours per month as part of their requirement.

WWAY’s Lakeeda Johnson will have the full story at 6 p.m. on how these choppers will benefit other counties as well.