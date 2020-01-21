North Carolina hospital billed rape victims for rape test kits

Documents show that Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville has billed rape victims thousands of dollars, violating a state law.

Last year, Cape Fear Valley Medical Center billed about 17 rape victims for their rape kit tests, but a state law passed in 2009 states that medical facilities cannot seek payment from victims of rape and other sexual offenses for forensic medical examinations.

- Advertisement -

The state’s Assistance Program for Victims of Rape and Sex Offenses pays medical facilities up to $800 for rape kit tests.

Deanne Gerdes, the director of Rape Crisis Volunteers of Cumberland County, said the victims’ bills are problematic for several reasons.

Read more here.