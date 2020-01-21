North Carolina hospital billed rape victims for rape test kits

By
WWAY News
-
0

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WRAL) — Documents show that Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville has billed rape victims thousands of dollars, violating a state law.

Last year, Cape Fear Valley Medical Center billed about 17 rape victims for their rape kit tests, but a state law passed in 2009 states that medical facilities cannot seek payment from victims of rape and other sexual offenses for forensic medical examinations.

- Advertisement -

The state’s Assistance Program for Victims of Rape and Sex Offenses pays medical facilities up to $800 for rape kit tests.

Deanne Gerdes, the director of Rape Crisis Volunteers of Cumberland County, said the victims’ bills are problematic for several reasons.

Read more here.

You Might Also Like