3rd Annual Wilmington Music Festival to feature ‘Winter Piano Institute 2020’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The University of North Carolina at Wilmington will host the 3rd Annual Wilmington Music Festival February 6-9 which offer first class music instruction and performances by some of the world’s greatest musicians.

All concerts will take place inside Beckwith Hall located on the UNC Wilmington campus.

- Advertisement -

The Festival kicks off with an Opening Night Gala on Feb. 6 followed by the Opera Gala on Feb. 7, the Emerging Artist Recital on Feb. 8, and Piano Fireworks on Feb. 9.

This year the Festival is introducing the newly established piano performance training program called Winter Piano Institute 2020.

“Overall, the Wilmington Music Festival is a training and performance program so we have international students coming from all around the world including China,” said WMF Artistic Director Aza Sydykov. “We are proud of this because we have this extraordinary music program and now with the number of international students it is a big achievement with incredible faculty members from China and New York.”

Related Article: College of Education honors community members at Razor Walker Awards

The Institute provides qualified piano students from all over the world daily private coaching sessions, master classes, seminars and supervised performance opportunities for students.

Click here for more information about Winter Piano Institute 2020 or the Wilmington Music Festival. For tickets to festival events, contact the UNCW Kenan Auditorium Box Office located at 515 Wagoner Road or call 910.962.3500.