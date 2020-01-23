Is TacoRoos in Wilmington opening soon? Let’s taco bout it!

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There’s been a lot of taco-talk centered around the opening of a new restaurant in Wilmington.

A “Countdown to Opening” was posted near the TacoRoos going into the old Hardees location near UNCW, but that date came and went and the restaurant still hasn’t opened.

The delay has left some wouldbe-fans of the restaurant a little shell-shocked.

The building looks ready, the landscaping is in, but as for when TacoRoos will start serving customers is still up in the air.

The fast-food chain CookOut owns TacoRoos. The mystery surrounding this new restaurant has turned into a big tease especially with the “opening soon” sign in place.

So when will it open?

“I was hoping they’d be opened by the time the semester started,” UNCW student Elijah Mize said.

WWAY’s Lakeeda Johnson asked the manager on site when he thinks it will open. Unfortunately, no decision has been made just yet.

The restaurant has turned into such a talker, even prompting Modern Rock 98.7 Radio Host Randy Slack to create a parody TacoRoos Twitter account (@RoosOpen).

“I saw the one on Facebook, which was hilarious, and then I was like, ‘Oh my God. This would be a great opportunity to make a Twitter one, and just make it simple,” Slack said.

Slack says there is no malicious intent behind the page, he just wanted to join in on the fun.

New Hanover County said they have issued a Certificate of Occupancy for part of the restaurant.

Exterior work in the atrium area has not been cleared, and it still needs a zoning inspection, Environmental Health inspection, and Certificate of Compliance.

The manager says they’re conducting open interviews Monday through Friday from 2-6 p.m.