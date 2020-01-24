Police: Former NC doctor shot, killed by Uber driver

JOHNS ISLAND, SC (WTVD) — A doctor who used to live in the Raleigh area and practice medicine in Cary was shot and killed by an Uber driver in South Carolina late Tuesday night.

Charleston Police said the Uber driver shot 51-year-old Geoffrey Seidel after an altercation inside the driver’s car just before midnight in a Food Lion parking lot, WCIV reports.

Seidel, a former obstetrician-gynecologist, was found dead in the back seat of the Uber driver’s car.

Uber confirmed the driver provided service for the company and issued an email statement:

“Our thoughts are with those impacted by this incident, and we will work with law enforcement to assist with their investigation.”

Police have not disclosed details about what led up to the shooting or whose gun was used.

