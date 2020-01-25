Soldier, former Hoggard student from Wilmington killed in Syria

(WWAY) – A U.S. Army soldier from Wilmington was killed yesterday in an accident in Deir ez Zor Province, Syria.

22-year-old SPC. Antonio I. Moore was conducting route clearing operations in the region when he was involved in a vehicle rollover accident on January 24th. He died from his injuries.

According to a press release from the Department of Defense, Moore was assigned to 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, based out of Knightdale, N.C.

The incident is still under investigation.

SPC. Moore played football for Hoggard High School, according to their social media.