‘He was very proud to serve others’: Hoggard remembers alum killed in Syria

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — U.S. Army soldier Spc. Antonio “Tony” Moore was killed as a result of injuries sustained from a vehicle rollover accident in Syria.

The 22 year old was from Wilmington and graduated from John T. Hoggard High School in 2016.

While in school, he played for the varsity football team.

Head Football Coach Craig Underwood says he had a smile that lit up a room.

“Tony was a pleasure to coach and a great teammate,” Underwood said. “He was the guy in the locker room other guys gravitated to.”

He says the words shared about Spc. Moore from his friends, family, and teammates are all consistent.

“His smile. Truly,” Underwood said. “You hear that said about a lot of people, but really, his smile lit up a room.”

Coach Underwood says Spc. Moore was very soft spoken.

“He spoke with his actions and I think that shows in his willingness to serve his country,” he said. “His personality was all through that smile that welcomed everybody that knew him.”

The coach says he was a great player, but an even better teammate.

“That shows by all the players that have reached out to me wanting to do something in his honor and talking about the memories of him,” Underwood said. “As his coach, it’s his presence in the locker room and on the bus rides that I’ll remember the most and really treasure.”

Coach Underwood says he wants to make sure the community knows one thing about Tony.

“He was very proud to serve others and we are very grateful for that,” he said.

Spc. Moore’s football jersey is hanging in the field house at Hoggard High School for the team members to see when they return to class on Monday. Coach Underwood says they plan to honor Moore sometime during the season.