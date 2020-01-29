Teacher suspended without pay amidst sexual misconduct allegations

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools continues to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct against Roland Grise Middle School teacher Peter Frank.

In a new statement released Wednesday afternoon, Frank is now under a suspension without pay. According to the district, Frank had been suspended with pay since January 23.

- Advertisement -

Frank, a band teacher at Roland Grise, was arrested Monday and charged with 12 counts of child sex crimes.

Here is the full statement from the school district:

New Hanover County Schools continues to work closely with the Sheriff’s Department regarding the allegations made against Mr. Pete Frank, a teacher at Roland-Grise Middle School. As of today, Mr. Frank’s status has changed from suspension with pay to suspension without pay. The Superintendent will be making a further recommendation to the Board of Education as appropriate. New Hanover County Schools are actively training administrators and other staff to better understand, recognize and report predatory behavior. The school system is committed to ensuring that all staff are trained and we are using the Darkness to Light Program to accomplish this goal. New Hanover County Schools and the Board of Education encourages anyone with information concerning these allegations or any such incident to report to a school official. Should a student, employee, or community member wish to share information, either anonymously or directly, please speak directly to a school or law enforcement official or you may use the Ethix360 Program located on the NHCS Website. It is the policy and practice of New Hanover County Schools to report allegations of sexual misconduct to appropriate law enforcement agencies.

Frank is being held in the New Hanover County Jail under a $750,000 bond.

Related Article: Health center employee accused of raping disabled woman

If you have any information related to Peter Frank please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4260 or visit here.