Tides reveal remains of shipwreck along Surf City beach

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — History is being uncovered in Pender County. Tides have washed away the sand to reveal the remains of a shipwreck in Surf City.
Mimi Farrell took these photos Tuesday a couple hours after high tide near the 700 block of North Topsail Drive.
The remains of the William H. Sumner are visible within the sand.
According to experts, the 165-foot schooner ran aground in 1919.
The town has told WWAY in the past that it usually uncovers things like this once or twice a year.
Farrell says this is the most she has ever seen uncovered of the ship.