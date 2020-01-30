Tides reveal remains of shipwreck along Surf City beach

By
WWAY News
-
0
Uncovered shipwreck along Surf City shoreline in Jan. 2020. (Photo: Mimi Farrell)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — History is being uncovered in Pender County. Tides have washed away the sand to reveal the remains of a shipwreck in Surf City.

Mimi Farrell took these photos Tuesday a couple hours after high tide near the 700 block of North Topsail Drive.

The remains of the William H. Sumner are visible within the sand.

According to experts, the 165-foot schooner ran aground in 1919.

The town has told WWAY in the past that it usually uncovers things like this once or twice a year.

Farrell says this is the most she has ever seen uncovered of the ship.

