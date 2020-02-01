U.S. Army SPC. Antonio Moore arrives home in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A fallen U.S. Army soldier made his final journey home to Wilmington on Saturday.

Specialist Antonio Moore died last week while serving in Syria.

On Saturday, his body was flown into Air Wilmington.

“You have to know that freedom isn’t free by any means,” Human Wall for Fallen Soldiers Co-Founder and American Honor Guards of North Carolina member Cheryl Penney said.

Spc. Moore paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

Countless law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMS, and bikers lined up for the procession from Air Wilmington to Wilmington Funeral and Cremation.

“When we got the call, there was no choice. It was like there was no other choice but to be here,” Divas of Sophisticated Elegance Motorcycle Club Vice President and Founder Tamika Brown said.

“We’re here because we love him. We’re here because we respect him. We’re here because most of us who are ex-military understands what him and his family is going through,” Wilmington Chapter of the Buffalo Soldiers Vice President Zulu said.

Thousands of people gathered at the airport and around Wilmington to pay their respects and say thank you to SPC. Moore.

“This is what America is about. This is what we need to be about,” Cheryl Penney said. “It’s just overwhelming to see people come out and honor. This is what we need to do.”

When his body arrived, he was welcomed by law enforcement officers, Hoggard High Head Football Coach Craig Underwood, the Fort Bragg Honor Guard, and his family.

“He’s looking down on us right now and I’m sure he’s smiling and it does his heart a great deal of joy to see this representation for him,” Buffalo Solider VP Zulu said. “Him or his family probably didn’t think to this magnitude that he would have this much love and reception for him coming home.”

Home, here in Wilmington, Specialist Antonio Moore will finally be laid to rest.

His funeral will be at noon on Tuesday, February 4 at Union Missionary Baptist Church.

From all of us here at W-W-A-Y, thank you for your service Spc. Moore.