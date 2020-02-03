Brunswick County couple charged in sexual assault of child

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The parents of a Brunswick County man sentenced last week for sexually assaulting a child are now accused of knowing about the sexual abuse and failing to report it.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office arrested Deena Lent, 46, and Sean Martin Joseph Lent, 50, on Friday night for multiple counts of statutory sexual offense.

- Advertisement -

The district attorney’s office said they are codefendants of Sean Michael Lent, 25, who was found guilty on Wednesday of second degree rape, two counts of statutory sexual offense with a child and two counts of indecent liberties. A judge sentenced Lent to a minimum of 46 years in prison.

Also charged in the case is Hunter Lent, 19. Hunter Lent was arrested in 2018 on drugs and child sex crimes charges. He is tentatively scheduled to appear in court this month.

1 of 2

According to the arrest warrants for Deena and Sean Martin Joseph Lent, the couple aided and abetted Sean Michael Lent and Hunter Lent by allowing them to commit sexual acts on the child.

Related Article: Bolivia man found guilty of child sex crimes

Both are being held under a $700,000 bond.