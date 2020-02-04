Local anti-litter advocacy group headed to Raleigh Friday

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A newly-formed advocacy group is headed to the state’s capital to address litter issues in Brunswick County.

“We would like to see this behavior be a thing of the past so that our state can look back and say ‘littering was something that years and years ago North Carolina had a problem with, but we just don’t have that anymore,'” Nancy Celli, a member of the Greater Leland Beautification Coalition, said.

The coalition is a chapter of the statewide Alliance to a Litter Free North Carolina. Celli says they’ve had enough with the trash in the area.

“What is the general statute of anti-litter law,” Celli said. “It does not hold water. It lets people off the hook.”

So, Celli’s group is taking a trip to Raleigh on Friday to try to discuss this litter issue with state representatives, senators and the governor.

“We think, if you do the time, you should do the time,” Celli said. “We don’t think you should have to go to jail or prison, but we think you should do the time on our highway. A $250 fine is and $250 court cost is not enough. We think that you should have to pick up litter on the streets and highways of our area, if you litter.”

Celli says the group is also advocating for changes to the law’s enforcement, classroom education and NCDOT’s budget on state road cleaning.

If you’re interested in learning more information about the group, visit their Facebook page here.