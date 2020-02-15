NHCS fires middle school band teacher charged with sex crimes

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Education has fired Roland Grise Middle School band teacher Peter Frank.

At a special meeting Saturday morning, the board met in closed session for more than an hour. Board members approved a resolution to terminate Frank’s employment.

The decision comes less than three weeks after Frank was arrested and charged with 12 counts of child sex crimes.

Board Chair Lisa Estep says she is proud of how the board handled a difficult situation.

“You never want something like this to happen. You never want a teacher to do what has been done,” Estep said. “But I believe the board acted as quickly as it could within the confines of state law.”

Frank is the third New Hanover County Schools teacher in the last two years. Former teacher Michael Kelly pleaded guilty to sex crimes in June 2019.

At the meeting, former Superintendent Tim Markley’s name plaque had also been removed from the desk.

Deputy Superintendent Dr. Lachawn Smith released this statement: