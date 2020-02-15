NHCS fires middle school band teacher charged with sex crimes

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Education has fired Roland Grise Middle School band teacher Peter Frank.
At a special meeting Saturday morning, the board met in closed session for more than an hour. Board members approved a resolution to terminate Frank’s employment.
The decision comes less than three weeks after Frank was arrested and charged with 12 counts of child sex crimes.
Board Chair Lisa Estep says she is proud of how the board handled a difficult situation.
“You never want something like this to happen. You never want a teacher to do what has been done,” Estep said. “But I believe the board acted as quickly as it could within the confines of state law.”
Frank is the third New Hanover County Schools teacher in the last two years. Former teacher Michael Kelly pleaded guilty to sex crimes in June 2019.
At the meeting, former Superintendent Tim Markley’s name plaque had also been removed from the desk.
Deputy Superintendent Dr. Lachawn Smith released this statement:
“Peter Frank’s alleged actions are reprehensible and we will work with investigators on his case in any way that is asked of us. We are committed to providing support to the students, teachers, and parents who have been impacted by his actions. We appreciate the public’s patience as we follow state law in his dismissal. The district is working hard every single day to improve our processes and put practices into place to hold teachers, staff, and administration accountable. We are already taking proactive steps to further ensure the safety and well-being of our students, and we will keep you informed in an open and transparent way as we move forward.”