Movie of Wilmington woman disemboweled in 1990 premieres Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A documentary about the murder of a Wilmington woman in 1990 will premiere Saturday. Talana Kreeger was killed in February of 1990 after meeting a man at the Park View bar.

Kreeger was a lesbian and since her death, Tab Ballis says he has been working on the film.

“I wanted to show people the person she was,” Ballis says. The killer “manually eviscerated her with his bare hands and dragged her bleeding body into the woods where she bled to death in the cold. I want everyone to see her as more than her murder.”

Ballis believes Kreeger’s case was treated differently in 1990, but times have changed. He now hopes the documentary can shed light on the need for Hate Crimes legislation in North Carolina.

The premiere is Saturday at 7 p.m. at Church of the Good Shepherd in Wilmington. That is the only church in town at the time that would host Kreeger’s funeral.

For more information click here.