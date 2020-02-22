Mother sues Uber after driver reportedly drove son from SC to Atlanta

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WSOC) — A South Carolina mother is suing Uber after she said a driver picked up her teenage son in Mount Pleasant and drove him five hours away to Atlanta.
In the lawsuit, the mother said her son, who suffers from mental and emotional setbacks, was picked up on March 12 from his school in Mount Pleasant and was driven to Atlanta.
She claims the driver took him to the Braves Stadium so he could “run the bases.”
When her son didn’t come home from school, she feared he was kidnapped.
She’s asking Uber for money for the trauma and distress this incident caused, but didn’t specify how much. Uber has not responded to the lawsuit.