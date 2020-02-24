Triple murder suspect turns himself into Bladen deputies

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The man suspected of killing three people at a home over the weekend is in custody, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office confirms to WWAY early Monday that Taurean Reshaul Johnson turned himself in.

Johnson, 36, is charged with three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

The Bladen County 911 Center received a call at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday about a shooting at 71 Tina Lane in Clarkton.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says the caller advised that a man had entered their home, shot several people, and left.

Deputies and EMS responded and found four people shot, three of which were killed.

Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Catrice Lacole Murchison, 27-year-old Ronnie Kelly, and 60-year-old Guy Lennon Barden died.

69-year-old Hazel Epps survived the shooting.