NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — The NC Department of Health and Human Services reports 15 flu deaths in the past week.

Hospital-based Public Health Epidemiologists across the state reported 952 positive influenza virus results out of 3934 samples tested this week.

- Advertisement -

The total number of flu deaths across the state now stands at 115.

Three children, including one child under 4 years old , have died from the flu this year.