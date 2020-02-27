NHHS head baseball coach resigns months after assault charges

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The head baseball coach at New Hanover High School, Richard Foy, has resigned, months after he was charged with assault on a female after an incident that occurred on school grounds.

New Hanover Board of Education Chairwoman Lisa Estep made the announcement about Foy’s decision at a school board meeting Thursday afternoon.

Foy was suspended with pay by New Hanover County Schools on December 12.

Earlier this month, his case came to a deferred prosecution agreement, meaning the state and the defendant agreed to discontinue the case for 10 months.

Foy led the Wildcats baseball team to back-to-back state championships and a combined record of 56-3 over the past two seasons.