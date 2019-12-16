New Hanover baseball coach allegedly grabbed student’s neck

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — WWAY has learned more details on the alleged incident involving a New Hanover High School student and baseball coach.

Richard Foy allegedly grabbed a student’s neck on Wednesday, Dec. 11, according Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

NHSO says the reported incident happened on school grounds.

Brewer says the office was contacted by the Wilmington Police Department.

Jessica Williams, a WPD spokeswoman, confirms the family of the student filed a report on Thursday, Dec. 12, at the front desk of the department.

Brewer reports the police department then contacted the sheriff’s office that same day because it was a school related incident.

New Hanover County Schools say Foy has been suspended with pay while the district conducts and investigation.

He is charged with misdemeanor assault.

Foy is expected to appear in New Hanover County courts on January 16th.