NHCS interim superintendent starts work, salary revealed

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In New Hanover County, Monday was the first day on the job for the interim superintendent of the public school system.

Dr. Del Burns is temporarily taking over the reins from Tim Markley, who resigned in the midst of the controversy surrounding the district’s dealing with sexual misconduct claims.

WWAY received a copy of the contract which runs until September 2, 2020. Dr. Burns will receive a salary of a little more than $22,000 per month. That equates to about $132,000 over six months. He is responsible for his transportation expenses.

According to the terms, Burns will work an average of 29.5 hours per week, not exceeding 30 hours. That includes attendance at regular and special board meetings. He is not eligible for employee benefits such as sick leave, annual vacation leave, or longevity.

Dr. Burns or the board may unilaterally terminate the contract at any time with one day’s written notice.

He has served in numerous interim superintendent roles since he retired as Wake County superintendent in 2010.

Click here to read Dr. Burns’ full Contract.