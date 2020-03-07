Structure fire destroys home near Downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – An overnight fire left a home destroyed near Downtown Wilmington Friday evening.

Wilmington Fire Department responded to 1012 S. 5th Street after a structure fire was reported. Multiple fire and rescue teams responded just before 11PM Friday to put out the fire and minimize damage. Two nearby buildings suffered exposure damage to the fire.

No civilians were reported injured in the fire and a firefighter suffered a minor injury, but was not treated. It has been ruled undetermined as to what caused the fire.