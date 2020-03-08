Two members of Congress announce coronavirus self-quarantine

WASHINGTON, DC (ABC News) — The number of worldwide patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus is now north of 100,000 as states in the U.S. announce new cases every day.

The virus has spread to every continent except for Antarctica after it first broke out in Wuhan, China, in December.

Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona became the second member of Congress to announce that he’s placing himself into voluntary self-quarantine due to the threat of the coronavirus.

Gosar said on Twitter that during the recent CPAC event in Maryland, he had come into contact with the CPAC attendee who tested positive for COVID-19.

“I was with this individual for an extended period of time, and we shook hands several times,” Gosar said.

The congressman said that he was not currently experiencing any symptoms.

“In order to prevent any potential transmission, I will remain at home in Arizona until the conclusion of the 14 day period following my interaction with this individual,” Gosar said.

Earlier Sunday evening, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz announced he will self-quarantine at his home in Texas after he was potentially exposed to the coronavirus at the CPAC event through the same attendee.

The 2020 Conservative Political Action Conference took place during the last week in February.