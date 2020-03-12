NC coronavirus cases reach 15, state recommends new event restrictions

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — There are now 15 cases of coronavirus in North Carolina, but that number includes a Durham resident who tested positive in another state.

During a news conference in Raleigh, Gov. Roy Cooper announced new restrictions to help slow the spread of the virus.

“Starting tomorrow we advise postponing or canceling any gathering over 100 people. I ask that any employers or companies allow people to work from home,” Cooper said.

Cooper said if we slow it now, it could lessen the long term negative effects on our economy as well as our health.

“Your actions put NC in a strong position to protect the health and well being of our state,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen. “We do not have the luxury of a wait and see approach when it comes this virus.”

The state is not recommending preemptive school closure at this time but they do recommend schools, childcare centers reduce large events and gatherings.