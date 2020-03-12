St. Patrick’s Day parade happening in Wilmington this weekend

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The 21st Annual Wilmington St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held this weekend in downtown Wilmington despite other parade cancellations around the country.

The parade will start Saturday morning at 11 at Front Street and Hanover Street and continue along Front Street to Dock street.

Organizer Joe Newcomb and Dave Grace came on Good Morning Carolina to talk about the big event. When we brought up concerns over the coronavirus and cancellations of parades around the United States, Grace told us this parade will not be canceled.

“This event is outside. Most of the events that are being canceled are indoor events. It’s all going to be outside. The parade, the festival are all outside. Also, you know, a lot of those big cities that are canceling that have people coming in internationally a lot, and Wilmington just hasn’t had that and so I think we are going to be just fine,” Grace said.”

According to the parade website, the first St. Patrick’s Day Parade took place in Wilmington 20 years ago. Over the years, it has grown to be a substantial community event with many civic, school and community organizations participating. The Wilmington parade has received national recognition as one of the best St. Patrick’s Day parades in small cities in the U.S.

The March 2020 Parade will end at 2nd and Market Streets where a family-oriented music and food festival will take place during the afternoon.

There is no admission charge for these events. Click here to read more.