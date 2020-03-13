Brunswick County inmate dies while in custody

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man died while in jail early Friday morning.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, 911 Communications Center received a call around 1:30 a.m. from the Brunswick County Detention Center in reference to an unresponsive inmate.

Staff and medical personal responded and performed life saving measures on Wesley Keith Clark, but were not successful.

BCSO says initial observations indicate the cause of death to be of natural causes and does not appear to be a suspicious or self-inflicted. However, an autopsy will be performed to determine an official cause of death.

Clark had been in the Brunswick County Detention Center since March 4 for felony probation violation.