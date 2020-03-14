Brunswick County resident who tested presumptive-positive for Covid-19 traveled through ILM airport

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County resident who has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 traveled through Wilmington International Airport (ILM) early this week.

According to New Hanover County and ILM Officials the resident flew into ILM on Tuesday, March 10, and was symptomatic during the time of travel.

Public Health officials have been notified that the traveler left the airport, went directly home in their personal vehicle, and did not visit any locations in New Hanover County.

Officials will be notifying anyone who came within six feet of the traveler in the coming days, and they may be asked to self-quarantine.

A release from New Hanover County Officials states “travelers, and all residents, are asked to continue to follow the guidance of personal protective measures. If you experience fever or any potential COVID-19 symptoms, contact your healthcare provider or New Hanover County Public Health.”